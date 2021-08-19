Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of China Yuchai International worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

