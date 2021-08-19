Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,724 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Forestar Group worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $983.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.