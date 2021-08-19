Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $23.25 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

