Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,598 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

