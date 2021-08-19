Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.39% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRX. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,587,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,718,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

