Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth about $20,329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $768.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

DESP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

