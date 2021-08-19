Millennium Management LLC Purchases 11,534 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 320.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.49. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

