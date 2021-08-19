Millennium Management LLC Purchases 49,445 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 351.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Wabash National worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 15.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

