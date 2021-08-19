Millennium Management LLC Purchases 8,702 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Children’s Place worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.