Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lands’ End worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.