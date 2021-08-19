Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

TUSK opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.