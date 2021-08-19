Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,168 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of TAST opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

