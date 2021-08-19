Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Manchester United worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $741.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

