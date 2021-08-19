Millennium Management LLC Sells 141,527 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,527 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.