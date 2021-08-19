Millennium Management LLC Sells 146,340 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of PDF Solutions worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.47.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

