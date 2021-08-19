Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,677 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

