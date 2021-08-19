Millennium Management LLC Sells 221,793 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 307,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 69,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

