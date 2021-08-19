Millennium Management LLC Sells 239,941 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

