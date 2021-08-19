Millennium Management LLC Sells 24,239 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Flexsteel Industries worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

