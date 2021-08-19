Millennium Management LLC Sells 29,616 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,616 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,517,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,094.8% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02.

