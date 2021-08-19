Millennium Management LLC Sells 54,334 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Tilly’s worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 44.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.