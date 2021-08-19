Millennium Management LLC Sells 6,198 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $19,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

