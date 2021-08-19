Millennium Management LLC Sells 68,373 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.