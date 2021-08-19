Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celestica worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $13,702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 634,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica by 56.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 592,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

