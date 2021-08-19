Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $897,738 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

