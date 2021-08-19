Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

EWM stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.