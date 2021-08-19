Mina (MINA) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00007028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $654.11 million and $58.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00151055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,144.19 or 1.00217656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.34 or 0.00910551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.43 or 0.06639684 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 197,858,538 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.