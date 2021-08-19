Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $17.72 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and $12,096.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00063764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,607,061,157 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,851,590 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

