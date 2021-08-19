MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits One Day Volume of $104.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $411,960.95 and approximately $104.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,407.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.87 or 0.06712521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.58 or 0.01404216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00371020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00138517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00571385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00343163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.00313542 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

