Mirror Protocol Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00009805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $354.43 million and $149.18 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.62 or 1.00157354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00906981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.32 or 0.00710387 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.