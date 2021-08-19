Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $368.07 or 0.00791417 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.63 million and approximately $164,289.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 75,056 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

