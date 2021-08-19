Mirrored Microsoft 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,669.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $296.60 or 0.00671616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $22,669.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 96,650 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

