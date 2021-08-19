Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Buys $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.19 million, a P/E ratio of 116.89 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mistras Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

