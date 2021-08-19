Mithril (MITH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.13 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $58.97 million and $13.13 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.00564609 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

