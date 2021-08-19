Mizuho Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $235.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.66.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

