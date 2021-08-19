MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys £25,140.55 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Charles Alexander Spicer bought 47,435 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,140.55 ($32,846.29).

Shares of LON MJH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). 182,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.50. The company has a market capitalization of £93.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

