MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys £25,140.55 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Charles Alexander Spicer bought 47,435 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,140.55 ($32,846.29).
Shares of LON MJH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). 182,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.50. The company has a market capitalization of £93.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68.
About MJ Hudson Group
