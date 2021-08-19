MKM Partners Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $70.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $77.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 4,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,290. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,547.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.