Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $50.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.27 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $192.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,030 shares of company stock valued at $726,760. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Model N by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Model N by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Model N by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

