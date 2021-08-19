Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,239 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $79,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.98. 65,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

