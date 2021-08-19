Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,038,093 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,038,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,510,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,765,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,555,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,791,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 236,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49.

