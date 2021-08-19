Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

