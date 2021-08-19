Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $41.88 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,552,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 366,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

