Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $54.63 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,159,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,627,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

DFUS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,048. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75.

