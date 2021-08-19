Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.12. 449,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $355.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock worth $62,269,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

