Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,275 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $113,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.87. 165,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

