Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,558 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 230,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

