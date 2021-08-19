Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.81. 7,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

