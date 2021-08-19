Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 170,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,390. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $139.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

