Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Moderna worth $297,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

MRNA stock opened at $398.80 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,200 shares of company stock worth $81,150,258 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

