Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 996,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

